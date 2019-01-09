Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synaptics (SYNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,284,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

