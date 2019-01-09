Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $127.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Maria R. Hawthorne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $404,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,920 shares of company stock worth $6,492,530. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

