Zions Bancorp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of Zions Bancorp stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

