1,675 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 369.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,023,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157,040 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,176,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,745,000 after acquiring an additional 282,110 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,803,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,379,000 after acquiring an additional 297,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,853,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $122.31 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/1675-shares-in-spdr-gold-shares-gld-acquired-by-atalanta-sosnoff-capital-llc.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.