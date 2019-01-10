AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

