Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.03 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/advisors-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-srln.html.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.