Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 797.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 83,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,781,000 after acquiring an additional 231,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/advisors-asset-management-inc-buys-1021-shares-of-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw.html.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.