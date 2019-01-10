Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $135,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in J M Smucker by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 77,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of SJM opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,244,185.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,860 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

