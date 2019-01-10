Agenus (AGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AGEN stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,360,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

