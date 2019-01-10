Ally Financial Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 229,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 217,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,339,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

