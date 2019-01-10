Shares of Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.17 ($0.03). 335,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/alpha-growth-algw-shares-up-11-3.html.

About Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc intends to provide consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services worldwide. It offers advisory services related to acquisition and disposal strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to investors and institutional buyers and sellers of senior life settlement assets.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.