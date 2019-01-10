American Woodmark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,030 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,635% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Shares of AMWD opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other American Woodmark news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,258.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $270,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after buying an additional 197,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 488,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

