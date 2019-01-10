AMETEK (AME) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report issued on Sunday morning. Stephens currently has a $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AMETEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.85.

NYSE:AME opened at $69.40 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 169.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,084 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 601,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,825,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,305,000 after buying an additional 400,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,902,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,386,000 after acquiring an additional 366,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

