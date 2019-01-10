Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 696.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.