AnalytixInsight (ALY) Trading 8.5% Higher

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 192,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 94,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

