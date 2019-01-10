Analyzing DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) and Trident Brands (TDNT)

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Trident Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR $605.73 million 0.00 $198.34 million $0.02 N/A Trident Brands $4.74 million 3.24 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Brands.

Risk and Volatility

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Brands has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Trident Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Trident Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A Trident Brands -133.66% N/A -156.34%

Dividends

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share. Trident Brands does not pay a dividend. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR beats Trident Brands on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company holds various banking facilities. It sells its products through retailers. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

