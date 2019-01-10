Analyzing Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD) & 3D Systems (DDD)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $940,000.00 2.57 -$7.64 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $646.07 million 1.97 -$66.19 million ($0.57) -19.53

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -28.66% N/A -50.84% 3D Systems -7.53% -5.12% -3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Textmunication Holdgings and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 2 7 1 0 1.90

3D Systems has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

3D Systems beats Textmunication Holdgings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part review, part preparation, part placement, automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

