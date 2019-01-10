Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

AVXL stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.13. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.35.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

