AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,231 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 113,158 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after buying an additional 2,146,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,041 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

