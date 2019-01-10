AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 823,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTM. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 51,956 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.44.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

