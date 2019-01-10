AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,303 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viad by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,858,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,062,000 after buying an additional 218,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.74. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

