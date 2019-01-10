ArcticCoin (ARC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000280 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

