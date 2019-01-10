Aritzia (ATZ) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.79.

In related news, insider Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total value of C$376,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$97,520.00. Insiders sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,959 in the last three months.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

