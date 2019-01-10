Atento (ATTO) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATTO. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price objective on Atento and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atento has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atento by 270.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atento by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atento by 35.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atento by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

