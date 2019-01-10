Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,239 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 338,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

