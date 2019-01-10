Bank of America Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.82 ($39.32).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €24.92 ($28.98) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a twelve month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

