Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,380 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $65,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Post by 160.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of Post stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.14. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

