Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.32 Million Holdings in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hancock were worth $62,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hancock in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Hancock Holding has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

