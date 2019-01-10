Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.08 Million Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $67,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

