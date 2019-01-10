Banner (BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $86,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $184,076 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Banner by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.