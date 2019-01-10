Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total value of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock worth $94,794,342. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,074.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $745.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

