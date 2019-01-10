BidaskClub Upgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to “Hold”

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HABT opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $281.58 million, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 122,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,096,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.