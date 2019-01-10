BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Financial Survey

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -428.00% -141.00% -58.48%

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$9.96 million ($1.98) -2.80 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $25.19 million 36.56 -$65.78 million ($0.78) -10.77

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan. It also develops BCX7353 and second generation kallikrein inhibitors, which are oral serine protease inhibitors targeting plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; BCX9250 and BCX9499, which are activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor to treat RNA viruses. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

