Blackbird Energy (BBI) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Blackbird Energy (CVE:BBI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Blackbird Energy stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. Blackbird Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.45.

Blackbird Energy Company Profile

Blackbird Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Pipestone/Elmworth Montney project that consists of 133 gross sections covering an area of 85,120 gross acres located near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

