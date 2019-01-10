BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $68,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 68,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $796.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Robert J. Young acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $40,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

