BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $67,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP John Curtis Covington sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $132,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $99.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

