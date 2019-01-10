BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.81 ($71.87).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.