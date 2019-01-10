Borders & Southern Petroleum (BOR) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Approximately 110,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

