Bp Plc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Bp Plc grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,597,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,495,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11,300.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $244,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

