Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 17th. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

NYSE:BEDU opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/bright-scholar-education-holdngs-bedu-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.