Brokers Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Corp.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NYSE RRC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $198,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,264,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 433,986 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $1,138,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

