Brokers Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q2 2019 Earnings (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $61,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 947,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 360.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 901,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 424,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.