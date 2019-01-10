Cabot Energy PLC (LON:CAB) traded up 40% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 424,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 67,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/10/cabot-energy-cab-trading-40-higher.html.

About Cabot Energy (LON:CAB)

Cabot Energy Plc engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada, Italy, and Australia. The company holds interest in oil production play covering an area of approximately 58,000 acres located in north west Alberta, Canada; a 100% interest in PEL 629 license covering an area of 1.4 million acres located in Otway Basin, South Australia; and onshore and offshore permits containing exploration prospects located in Italy.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.