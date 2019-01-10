Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for SIG (SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHI. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on SIG from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

Get SIG alerts:

LON SHI opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.42).

In related news, insider Nick Maddock acquired 62,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £66,714.28 ($87,174.02). Also, insider Meinie Oldersma acquired 332,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £349,007.40 ($456,039.98).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.