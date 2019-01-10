CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $105,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $105,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

