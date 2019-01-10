Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 109.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 97.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 58.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

