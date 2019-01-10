CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.02 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,919,000 after purchasing an additional 601,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 698,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,585,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 722,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $160.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $110.48 and a 52 week high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $57,394,031.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

