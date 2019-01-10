CGI (GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. CGI has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 226,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.