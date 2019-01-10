Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after acquiring an additional 820,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,551 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,675,000 after acquiring an additional 349,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,016,000 after acquiring an additional 108,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $226,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

