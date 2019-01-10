Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,969.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie W. Dunham purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,047,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,172.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,855,000 shares of company stock worth $7,965,650 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

